Draper James & Monica Rich Kosann Partner for Holiday Pop-Up

Draper James, the beloved lifestyle brand founded by Reese Witherspoon, is excited to announce an exclusive Monica Rich Kosann Locket Bar® Pop-Up at its Nashville flagship. This curated holiday experience invites guests to shop a beautifully selected assortment of Monica Rich Kosann lockets while enjoying complimentary onsite personalization with MRK’s Locket Bar®, a proprietary technology that allows customers to fill their lockets and create a memorable, one-of-a-kind experience.

Known for heirloom-quality lockets and storytelling through design, Monica Rich Kosann has partnered with Draper James to bring an intimate, hands-on experience that blends fashion, sentiment, and Southern hospitality. Guests can explore a range of locket styles, from timeless gold and silver pieces to modern silhouettes, and leave with a personalized piece that tells their story.

Perfect for gifting or personal celebration, the assortment features 23 distinctive styles, including:

Classic Lockets – Timeless and elegant, perfect for holding cherished memories.

The Locket x Color® Collection – Enamel and vermeil lockets that shine on their own or layered with other pieces for a personalized look.

Slim Collection – Fresh and modern with a streamlined side profile; the everyday locket designed for daily wear.

The Locket Bar® Pop-Up will be available at the Draper James flagship store in Nashville’s 12 South neighborhood beginning Saturday, November 1, and will run through the end of the year.

This exclusive collaboration brings together two brands rooted in storytelling and style, offering guests a memorable, meaningful way to celebrate the holiday season.

Draper James 2608 12th Avenue S, Nashville.

