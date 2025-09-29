Drake White Unveils Lineup for Benefit for the Brain Event

Country-Soul singer-songwriter Drake White has assembled a blockbuster lineup for his second “Benefit For The Brain” concert at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN on November 17. Revealing what fans can expect, the stacked bill includes Riley Green, Jon Pardi, Kassi Ashton, and more special guests alongside White. Tickets are on sale now and available here.

Promising to be an inimitable and unforgettable experience in support of a great cause, White’s non-profit The Benefit For The Brain will donate and disperse proceeds from the show to select charity organizations covering three pillars close to the White’s heart: mental wellness for military and veterans, especially PTSD; brain health in children and adolescents, and innovative approaches to stroke recovery and neurological treatment. The inaugural installment sold out the Ryman, welcomed a diverse cohort of A-list artists (Green, Randy Houser, Jamey Johnson, Colbie Caillat), and raised over $253,000 in the process.

Back in 2019, White’s life changed forever during a show in Roanoke, VA. Everything seemed fine until he started to play “The Coast Is Clear.” Right in the middle of the song, he endured a stroke and suddenly collapsed. In the aftermath of this fateful evening, he was diagnosed with Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) and underwent an unprecedented seven brain surgeries conducted by Nashville-based neurosurgeon Dr. Mericle. With the love of family, friends, and his incredible fanbase, he fought through it all. He not only returned to the stage and resumed his recording career, but he also devoted himself to “the battle between your ears” by introducing “Benefit For The Brain” in 2023.

White recently served up a set of new singles this year with “Nuthin’ But a Smile” and “Nights on Fire.”

Taking these new songs on the road, White will be canvasing North America through the end of 2025. Currently touring as support on the Riley Green: Damn Country Music Tour, White will then headline his Keep It Movin’ Tour this fall before joining Green’s 2026 Cowboy As It Gets Tour. White will also play various festivals plus shows with friends such as Chase Rice, Travis Tritt, and Colt Ford. View all upcoming tour dates here.

MORE EVENTS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email