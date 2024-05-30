Dr. Steven Park at Same Day Smiles Offers Compassionate Care for a Beautiful New Smile with Dental Implants

You may recognize Dr. Steven Park from his segments on News Channel 5’s Talk of the Town Extras, where he dives into his passion for changing the world one smile at a time. This incredibly personable dental services provider is the local owner of Same Day Smiles in Brentwood, the leading facility for implant, cosmetic, and sedation dental services throughout the Nashville area.

Dr. Park and Same Day Smiles have helped countless patients regain their confidence by restoring their smiles in as little as one day. Same Day Smiles is a unique dental practice specializing in dental implants and restorative dental services. The office has a state-of-the-art lab and medical facility under one roof. No case is too complex for Dr. Park and his exceptional staff, and their friendly, welcoming service will relieve any dental fear you may have.

Take a look at why Dr. Steven Park and Same Day Smiles are the leading dental implant specialists in the Nashville area.

Dr. Steven Park is a Caring, Talented Service Provider

With his extensive training and warm personality, you’ll instantly feel at ease when you step into Same Day Smiles for your consultation with Dr. Park. Dr. Steven Park is a native of Seoul, Korea, who was raised in Vancouver, Canada. He attended dental school at the prestigious Columbia University and stayed there to complete his prosthodontics residency. Throughout his training, he was consistently recognized for his exceptional research on newly evolving techniques for dental implants and developed his passion for rehabilitative dental services.

After his residency, Dr. Park became a clinical professor at Harvard University Dental Medicine, teaching other dental professionals his techniques and methods. Today, in addition to maintaining an active prosthodontics practice at Same Day Smiles, Dr. Park continues to educate other professionals with lectures around the world and with his popular Instagram page (@implantguru), where he uses social media to share innovative implant and prosthodontic techniques.

As your dental service provider, Dr. Park’s priority is ensuring a comfortable, successful experience for you. He understands the fear and anxiety that many people have with dental treatments, so Dr. Park and the caring staff at Same Day Smiles do everything possible to alleviate your anxiety, including using intravenous (IV) sedation for services. At Same Day Smiles, you will have the most comfortable dental experience you’ve ever had while receiving the highest quality care possible for dental services in the Nashville area.

What is a Prosthodontist?

Traditional dental providers focus on maintaining oral health and function. A prosthodontist is a branch of dental medicine that treats damaged or missing teeth, mainly through dental prosthetics or replacements, to restore oral health and function. In fact, the term means precisely that: “prosthodontics” combines the words “prostho,” meaning replacement, and “dontist,” meaning teeth. Common procedures performed by a prosthodontist include veneers, dental implants, crowns, and bridges.

What are Dr. Park’s Specialties at Same Day Smiles?

Real Patient Testimonial: Julie’s Story

Dr. Steven Park specializes in advanced restorative dental procedures such as All-on-4, traditional dental implantation, and bone regeneration. Dr. Park was trained by the inventor of the All-on-4 technique, world-famous dental expert Dr. Paulo Malo, and has successfully completed thousands of dental implant procedures. With Dr. Park at Same Day Smiles, you can see one doctor for all your treatments since he specializes in both surgical and prosthodontic procedures.

Why Choose Same Day Smiles for Dental Implants?

Same Day Smiles is a locally owned and operated dental practice that houses both a surgical facility and a state-of-the-art laboratory. With your treatments taking place all under one roof, Dr. Park and his staff can ensure your comfort and convenience while preparing and applying your specially designed dental implants. The dental center at Same Day Smiles utilizes the latest technology to design and manufacture your implants to perfectly fit your mouth, providing you with a natural-looking, beautiful new smile. Same Day Smiles offers:

Doctors with the highest level of training and expertise

A compassionate environment with a friendly, caring staff

Convenience with the ability to diagnose, plan, manufacture, place, and restore all in one location

The latest technology in-house to digitally design, scan, and mill your dental implants

Get Your Smile Back with a FREE Consultation with Dr. Steven Park ~ Schedule Today!

If you’re ready to restore your confidence with a new smile, Same Day Smiles can help you. Book a free consultation with Nashville’s premier prosthodontist, Dr. Steven Park, to get started on your path to loving your smile again. Call the Dental Implant Hotline at 615-558-4229 today or book an appointment online.

Same Day Smiles is located at 1646 Westgate Circle, Suite 100, in Brentwood, Tennessee. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4 pm.

