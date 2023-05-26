Dr. Michele Murray Named Fairview Elementary Principal

An accomplished administrator has been named the new principal at Fairview Elementary School. Dr. Michele Murray will replace Tracy Bullard who is retiring at the end of the school year.

Murray is currently the principal of Emmett Elementary School in Bristol, Tennessee.

“Dr. Murray is an experienced educator with a strong understanding of instructional leadership,” said Superintendent Jason Golden, who introduced her to the Fairview staff on May 26. “I know she is eager to begin building relationships with the Fairview students, staff and families, and we are excited to welcome her to Middle Tennessee.”

Murray began her career in education in 1997 in Washington County, Tennessee, where she taught numerous subject areas in both elementary and middle school grade levels. She also worked as a schoolwide interventionist for several years before being named assistant principal at Sulphur Springs Elementary School. In 2018, Murray was named Principal of Emmett Elementary.

“I am honored and blessed to join Fairview Elementary and Williamson County Schools,” said Murray. “With great excitement, I look forward to meeting the wonderful students, staff, families and community members of Fairview. It’s such a privilege to join the outstanding work that is already taking place and continue the commitment to excellence.”

Murray received her bachelor’s in elementary education, master’s in early childhood education and doctorate in educational leadership from East Tennessee State University.

She will begin her new role on July 1.

MORE SCHOOL NEWS