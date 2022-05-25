Dr. Marisa Block Promoted to Principal of Woodland Middle

Woodland Middle Assistant Principal Dr. Marisa Block will be leading the school next year. Superintendent Jason Golden made the announcement to faculty and staff May 25. Block will take the reins from Dr. Pat Boyd who is moving to the Central Office to lead professional development for Williamson County Schools.

“Marisa is an experienced educator and administrator with close to two decades of experience,” said Golden. “She has proven to be an invaluable member of the Woodland leadership team, and I’m confident that she will continue the great work underway in the Woodland school community.”

Block has served as a WMS assistant principal for the past three years. Prior to joining Williamson County Schools, she taught Spanish for seven years and was a school administrator for eight, all in Charter Oak Unified School District in Covina, California.

“It has been incredibly rewarding to serve the Woodland community over the past three years, and I am honored to have been chosen as Woodland’s next principal,” said Block. “I am grateful to be taking the reins from Dr. Boyd, and I am excited to lead our dedicated staff in continuing to create an environment that consistently supports student growth and success.”

Block earned a Bachelor’s in Spanish from Whittier College; a Master’s of Education and a Doctor of Education in Organizational Leadership, both from University of La Verne.

She will begin her new role July 1, 2022.