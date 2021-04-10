Dr. Clarissa Haymon Named New Sunset Middle Principal

Nolensville High Assistant Principal Dr. Clarissa Haymon has been named the new principal of Sunset Middle School. A veteran educator with more than 20 years of experience, Haymon will replace Amy Maffei who is leaving SMS to lead Nolensville High.

“Dr. Haymon is an experienced administrator with a strong understanding of instructional leadership,” said Superintendent Jason Golden. “Her passion for education and her familiarity with the Brentwood and Nolensville communities make her the ideal choice for this role.”

Haymon began her career in education as a second-grade teacher in Dyersburg, Tennessee. She also taught fourth, fifth and eighth grades before moving to Williamson County in 2012. Upon joining the district, Haymon worked at Page Middle as an ELA teacher, interventionist and instructional coach before being named assistant principal in 2016. In 2019, she moved to Nolensville High where she has served as an assistant principal for the past two years.

“I am honored to be named the principal of Sunset Middle School,” said Haymon. “The middle school journey is pivotal in nurturing secondary pathways of excellence for all students. The Sunset vision is for learners to think critically, creatively, collaboratively and independently. I look forward to continuing this great work with our students, teachers and parents. It is an honor to join the Sunset team, and I am thrilled with the opportunity to serve this community. Let’s go, Sabers!”

Haymon received her Bachelor’s in Elementary Education from the University of Tennessee and her Master’s in Education from Union University. She earned her Doctorate in Administration and Leadership from Walden University.

She will begin her new role July 1.