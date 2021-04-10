Dr. Clarissa Haymon Named New Sunset Middle Principal

From WCS inFocus

By
Williamson Source
-
Dr. Clarissa Haymon
Dr. Clarissa Haymon

Nolensville High Assistant Principal Dr. Clarissa Haymon has been named the new principal of Sunset Middle School. A veteran educator with more than 20 years of experience, Haymon will replace Amy Maffei who is leaving SMS to lead Nolensville High.

“Dr. Haymon is an experienced administrator with a strong understanding of instructional leadership,” said Superintendent Jason Golden. “Her passion for education and her familiarity with the Brentwood and Nolensville communities make her the ideal choice for this role.”

Haymon began her career in education as a second-grade teacher in Dyersburg, Tennessee. She also taught fourth, fifth and eighth grades before moving to Williamson County in 2012. Upon joining the district, Haymon worked at Page Middle as an ELA teacher, interventionist and instructional coach before being named assistant principal in 2016. In 2019, she moved to Nolensville High where she has served as an assistant principal for the past two years.

“I am honored to be named the principal of Sunset Middle School,” said Haymon. “The middle school journey is pivotal in nurturing secondary pathways of excellence for all students. The Sunset vision is for learners to think critically, creatively, collaboratively and independently. I look forward to continuing this great work with our students, teachers and parents. It is an honor to join the Sunset team, and I am thrilled with the opportunity to serve this community. Let’s go, Sabers!”

Haymon received her Bachelor’s in Elementary Education from the University of Tennessee and her Master’s in Education from Union University. She earned her Doctorate in Administration and Leadership from Walden University.

She will begin her new role July 1.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Introducing programming games for the next generation.
Coding for kids.
Greenlight
Raise financially-smart kids with a card that lets you control how they use it.
Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
Match coverage, compare rates and save.
How to knock hundreds off your home and auto insurance in minutes
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Consolidate your debt and save money while you pay it down...
Overcome your credit card debt

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here