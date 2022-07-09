Dr. April Carrigan Named Principal at Franklin Elementary

Upon the retirement this summer of Franklin Elementary principal Mrs. Anne Riley, the

school’s trusted assistant principal, Dr. April Carrigan, will take over at the helm of the prekindergarten through fourth-grade school.

Dr. Carrigan has been assistant principal at Franklin Elementary since 2019. Prior to that, her experience at Franklin Elementary includes five years as the school’s math instructional coach and two years as a kindergarten teacher. She has 18 total years of experience in education.

“Dr. Carrigan has continued to use her varied educational experiences to enhance her leadership skills,” said Dr. David Snowden, Franklin Special School District Director of Schools. “Prior to becoming an assistant principal, she spent a year in the FSSD’s Leadership Internship Program, working closely with principals to fully understand the roles and responsibilities of school administrators. We look forward to working with Dr. Carrigan as she builds upon the successes of Franklin Elementary.”

Dr. Carrigan began her official duties as principal July 1, 2022.