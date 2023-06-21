Dr. Amanda Muniz Named Moore Elementary School Principal

Franklin, TN – Dr. Amanda Muniz has been selected as the principal at Moore Elementary School, announced Director of Schools Dr. David Snowden today. Beginning July 1, Muniz will replace Janet Carroll, who has been named assistant principal at Poplar Grove Elementary School.

“Dr. Muniz has provided exceptional leadership at Freedom Middle School as an assistant principal for the past eight years and we look forward to working with her in her new role,” Snowden said. “With over 19 years in education, Dr. Muniz has demonstrated excellence in many areas of school leadership. She helped to lead her school administrative team through many challenging circumstances as well as very exciting changes. Now, her focus will be to build on the previous successes of Moore Elementary and the work of the outstanding faculty and staff as they continue to provide exceptional academic and social experiences to benefit the whole child.”

“I am beyond excited to be stepping into the role of principal at Moore Elementary! Building relationships, being visible and available, and supporting faculty and staff as a student-centered instructional leader will be my top priorities as principal,” Muniz said. “It is a true honor to have the opportunity to lead a school with such a positive presence in the community, one with evidence of ongoing academic excellence that would not be possible without the passion and commitment of involved families, faculty, and staff.”

Muniz has a Doctor of Education degree in Educational Leadership and Professional Practice from Trevecca Nazarene University, a Master of Business Administration degree from MTSU, and a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Marketing Emphasis, from the University of Tennessee.

Muniz will join Moore Elementary assistant principal Louise Larkin throughout the summer to ensure a smooth opening for the 2023-2024 school year. “Having worked with Louise Larkin as a fellow district administrator since joining the FSSD family eight years ago, I am thrilled to begin this new journey alongside her.”

Source: FSSD