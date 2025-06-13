Dr. Alisha Erickson Named Principal of Poplar Grove School

The Franklin Special District is excited to announce a unified leadership model for its PreK – 8 Poplar Grove School campus. With shared facilities, resources, and a deeply collaborative staff, Poplar Grove Elementary and Poplar Grove Middle have long operated as a collective community with two principals. This leadership model has now shifted to one principal with three assistant principals.

The appointment of Dr. Alisha Erickson, current principal of Poplar Grove Elementary, as principal of both schools ensures a consistent and connected experience for students and families. This thoughtful move builds on the strengths already in place by enhancing continuity, aligning instructional practices, and deepening collaboration across all grade levels.

“Dr. Erickson is a connector,” said David Snowden, Ph.D., Franklin Special District Director of Schools. “She brings the structure and support that empower both students and teachers to thrive. Her ability to build strong relationships and lead with clarity makes her the ideal leader for this PreK – 8 alignment. ”

Dr. Erickson has over two decades of experience in public education, including more than 12 years of leadership at Poplar Grove Elementary. Since becoming principal in 2013, she has led the implementation and continuous improvement of academic programs with a strong focus on data-driven decision-making and strategic resource allocation. These efforts have contributed to the school’s consistent “A” rating on the Tennessee School Report Card and its continued growth in student achievement.

She has also championed numerous community partnerships aimed at supporting the holistic development of all students, and she’s known for cultivating a school culture that values trust, growth, and collaboration. Under her leadership, Poplar Grove Elementary has maintained a 98% teacher satisfaction rate and a 94% teacher retention rate—strong indicators of a healthy, supportive learning environment. Her commitment to ongoing professional learning and team-based problem-solving has helped the school build a robust Professional Learning Community (PLC), with Poplar Grove being named a Model PLC School in 2025.

As part of this transition, J.P. Orman, Ed.D., an experienced and respected leader who has served with distinction as principal of Poplar Grove Middle, will assume the role of assistant principal. In this new capacity, Dr. Orman will continue to play a vital leadership role, bringing his deep knowledge and strong relationships with students, staff, and families to support the success of the unified campus under Dr. Erickson’s direction. The Poplar Grove administrative team is rounded out by current assistant principals Josh Bracamontes, Ed.D. (middle school), and Janet Carroll (elementary school).

Dr. Erickson shared her vision for the unified campus:

“I’m honored to serve the full Poplar Grove community in this new capacity. Strong relationships, consistent support, and a shared commitment to learning are the foundation of a thriving school. By aligning our leadership and deepening our PLC practices, we can ensure that every student experiences a seamless and supportive academic journey.”

The district is confident that this leadership realignment will enhance the continuity of student experiences and foster stronger collaboration across grade levels. “Poplar Grove is home to an extraordinary team of educators. I am committed to clear, consistent communication, being engaged PreK-8, and maintaining a strong, visible presence at all grade levels as we continue our work together to create a cohesive, student-centered environment where everyone is valued, challenged, and empowered,” she said.

Dr. Erickson holds a Doctor of Education in Leading Organizations and Strategic Change from Lipscomb University, along with three additional degrees in education and leadership from Trevecca Nazarene University, Tennessee State University, and Middle Tennessee State University.

