DQ Launches Valentine’s Day 2026 Menu

Dairy Queen kicks off Valentine’s Day 2026 with returning favorites and shareable desserts starting January 26. The limited-time promotion features the Red Velvet Cake Blizzard Treat as February’s Blizzard of the Month alongside a budget-friendly couples deal on Valentine’s-themed cupcakes available at participating locations nationwide.

Red Velvet Cake Blizzard Returns as February’s Featured Treat

The Red Velvet Cake Blizzard Treat makes its seasonal comeback with rich red velvet cake pieces blended with cream cheese icing and DQ’s signature soft serve. This fan-favorite combination delivers the classic dessert flavor in DQ’s signature frozen format, available throughout February at participating U.S. Dairy Queen restaurants.

Valentine’s Cupcakes Offer Two-for-$6 Limited-Time Deal

DQ’s Valentine’s Day cupcake promotion features a Treats for Two deal priced at $6 for two cupcakes. Each cupcake includes pink, red, or white frosting topped with heart-shaped sprinkles. The cupcakes feature DQ’s miniature version of their iconic Fudge and Crunch Cakes, layered with vanilla and chocolate soft serve, signature fudge, and crunch center.

How to Order DQ Valentine’s Day Treats

Customers can access Valentine’s Day offerings through multiple ordering channels at participating Dairy Queen locations. Orders can be placed via the DQ Mobile App, online at www.dairyqueen.com, or in-store starting January 26, 2026. DQ Rewards members can sign up through the mobile app or website to access exclusive deals, with new offers appearing within 24 hours of enrollment.

Limited Availability for Valentine’s Season Desserts

Both the Red Velvet Cake Blizzard Treat and Valentine’s Cupcakes are available for a limited time during the Valentine’s Day season. Availability varies by location, with participating U.S. Dairy Queen restaurants offering the promotion while supplies last.

