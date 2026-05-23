DQ Is Offering $1 Off Stackburgers All Week for National Hamburger Day

Dairy Queen is marking National Hamburger Day with a deal worth downloading the app for. From May 25 to May 31, DQ Rewards members can get $1 off any Signature Stackburger at participating DQ Grill & Chill locations nationwide. More Eat & Drink News
What Is the DQ National Hamburger Day Deal?
DQ Rewards members — both new and existing — can redeem $1 off any Signature Stackburger through May 31. The offer is available in the DQ Mobile App or online at participating locations. If you’re not already a member, signing up is free at dairyqueen.com/rewards.
Which Stackburgers Are Included in the Deal?
All five Signature Stackburgers are eligible, each built on juicy, 100% seasoned real beef patties:
- FlameThrower Signature Stackburger — spicy DQ FlameThrower sauce, pepper jack cheese, and jalapeño bacon
- Bacon Cheese Deluxe Signature Stackburger — Applewood-smoked bacon, sharp American and white cheddar, tomato, onion, pickles, lettuce, ketchup, and mayo
- Cheese Deluxe Signature Stackburger — sharp American and white cheddar, tomato, onion, lettuce, pickles, ketchup, and mayo
- Backyard Bacon Ranch Signature Stackburger — House-Made Hidden Valley Ranch, Honey BBQ sauce, crispy onion rings, Applewood-smoked bacon, and white cheddar
- Original Cheeseburger Signature Stackburger — sharp American cheese, pickles, ketchup, and mustard on a soft toasted bun
How Do You Redeem the DQ Stackburger Offer?
Redeem the deal through the DQ Mobile App or online at participating DQ Grill & Chill locations. New members can sign up at dairyqueen.com/rewards to access this offer along with other ongoing DQ Rewards perks.
When Is the Last Day to Get $1 Off a DQ Stackburger?
The offer runs through May 31, giving fans a full week to take advantage of the deal. National Hamburger Day is May 28, but DQ is stretching the celebration from May 25 to May 31.
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