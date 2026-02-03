DQ Introduces Its New Swicy Menu

DQ is turning up the heat and the sweet with the launch of its brand-new DQ Swicy Menu in 2026. Perfect for fans who crave a flavor adventure, this exciting new lineup brings the sweet and spicy combination to life in bold, craveable ways at participating DQ Grill & Chill® restaurants nationwide.

The Star of the Show: FlameThrower Chicken Strip Basket

The centerpiece of the DQ Swicy Menu is the spicy and smoky FlameThrower Chicken Strip Basket, featuring four 100% all white meat seasoned chicken strips. This bold, flavorful dish is served with cool and sweet vanilla DQ soft serve for dipping, along with fries and Texas toast — a perfect balance of fire and sweetness in every bite.

New Swicy Beverages: Pineapple Lemonade DQ Sparkler & Cooler with Tajin

Joining the menu are two exciting new beverages as part of the DQ Sparklers & Coolers lineup. The Pineapple Lemonade DQ Cooler with Tajin and the Pineapple Lemonade DQ Sparkler with Tajin combine fiery flavors with refreshing sweetness, delivering a full-on swicy experience in every sip. Together with the new menu items, these drinks round out a lineup built for fans who love bold flavor combinations.

What Are DQ Sparklers & Coolers?

DQ Sparklers are bubbly, refreshing handcrafted beverages made with sparkling water and served over ice, delivering a sparkling, thirst-quenching sip that is light and refreshing. DQ Coolers, on the other hand, are creamy, light, and refreshing handcrafted beverages made with DQ’s world-famous soft serve and Misty® Slush, offering a lighter, craveable escape that fits seamlessly into your day.

A Classic Addition: Lemonade Joins the Lineup

Also joining the DQ Sparklers and Coolers lineup is a classic lemonade flavor. This timeless option is perfect for pairing with a meal or enjoying as a refreshing midday pick-me-up, adding versatility and variety to the growing beverage menu.

When and Where to Try the DQ Swicy Menu

The DQ Swicy Menu, along with the new DQ Sparklers and Coolers, became available starting January 26, 2026, at participating DQ Grill & Chill® restaurants nationwide. These items are available for a limited time at participating U.S. locations, so fans are encouraged to visit soon to enjoy the swicy experience before it’s gone.

