Doyle Named Perfect Game Pitcher of the Year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee ace Liam Doyle headlined a group of Vols who earned postseason All-America honors from Perfect Game on Tuesday as the junior lefthander was tabbed as the outlet’s National Pitcher of the Year.

Doyle was dominant throughout the season and helped lead UT to its fifth consecutive NCAA Super Regional appearance. The Derry, New Hampshire, native, finished his junior campaign with a 10-4 record and 3.20 ERA in 19 appearances (17 starts) and leads the nation with a Tennessee program record 164 strikeouts.

One of the top prospects for the upcoming MLB Draft, Doyle was the third player in UT history to garner SEC Pitcher of the Year honors and was also named the NCBWA District 3 Pitcher of the Year.

On top of leading the NCAA in total strikeouts, Doyle also leads or is tied for the SEC lead in wins (10), WHIP (0.99) and strikeouts per nine innings (15.43), all of which also rank in the top 20 nationally.

Earlier this month, Doyle became just the third player in program history to be named a finalist for both the Golden Spikes Award and the Dick Howser Trophy, joining UT legends Todd Helton (1995) and Chris Burke (2001).

Full Story at UT Sports

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email