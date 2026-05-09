Downtown Nashville’s Newest Event Venue Is a Beautifully Restored Historic Church

ELM officially celebrates its grand opening, debuting a thoughtfully restored 19th-century church as downtown Nashville’s newest event venue. Located at the corner of 5th Avenue and Elm Street, ELM combines preserved architectural character with contemporary functionality, offering capacity for events with anywhere from 25 to 450 guests, as well as on-site parking in a central downtown location.

Developed by Nashville-based collaborators, ELM reflects a local approach to hospitality, built to accommodate everything from weddings and private dinners to corporate events and live entertainment.

“Renovating a piece of Nashville’s history meant finding the right balance between preservation and performance,” said Andrew Tuttle, co-founder of ELM. “We focused on improving how the space functions without losing what makes it unique. Paired with a central location, on-site parking and easy interstate access, it’s both distinctive and highly practical.”

ELM co-founder Genie Lee added, “Starting with functionality allowed us to be intentional with the design. The natural light, ceiling height and original architecture carry the space, so it doesn’t rely on heavy styling to feel complete. It reflects the character of Nashville and the building itself, while still giving each event the flexibility to take on its own identity.”

At the center of the venue is the primary event hall, featuring 25-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling arched windows and a 20-foot stage with a built-in hi-fi sound system. ELM is also the only remaining Italianate-style church in Nashville, offering a unique architectural backdrop for events. Additional spaces within the venue include an 80-plus-seat private dining room and gallery, a full-service bar and a catering prep kitchen, allowing for seamless transitions between ceremonies, receptions and performances.

Amenities include a mezzanine-level loft suite overlooking the primary event hall, a dedicated green room with direct stage access and a secure, gated parking lot with 65 spaces. The outdoor lot can also be transformed into a tented venue, expanding the footprint as needed for larger events.

Originally built in 1860 as Elm Street Methodist Church, the building has long served as a gathering place for the Nashville community. Following a careful restoration in partnership with GBX Group and redesign led by Pfeffer Torode Architects, ELM enters a new chapter, honoring its historic character while reimagining the space for modern use.

ELM Nashville is now open and accepting bookings. Located at 614 Rep. John Lewis Way S. in Nashville, the venue offers a refined setting for gatherings of all kinds. For more information or to inquire about availability, visit elmnashville.com.