Downtown Franklin’s Biggest Fall Event is This Weekend

Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events in downtown Franklin –Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s PumpkinFest, presented by Atmos Energy.

On Saturday, October 26th, the festival will occur from 10 am – 6 pm. The festival is one of Franklin’s most significant fall events, attracting 112,000 attendees to the free event last year.

“Every Fall, we look forward to hosting PumpkinFest, and gathering as a community,” said Bari Beasley, President, and CEO of the Heritage Foundation. “This event has become a hallmark event for Franklin, and we look forward to welcoming locals and tourists alike to celebrate the Fall season in the perfect setting, our charming Downtown. We are thankful for our partners, including Atmos Energy.”

Start preparing your costume for the costume contest, which is open to the whole family, including your furry family members and get ready for all things pumpkin.

Other activities to expect.

140+ Arts and crafts vendors

PetZone presented by Petsense by Tractor Supply

KidZone presented by Grace Chapel

EndZone presented by Mercer Advisors

Acoustic Stage presented by Lipscomb University

Main Stage Entertainment presented by School of Rock

Pumpkin Experience presented by Allied Global Marketing

Whiskey Lounge by Leipers Fork Distillery

Beer Garden by Bavarian Bierhaus

Pet & People Costume Contests presented by JacksonⓇ

Autumn Alley presented by HG Hill Realty Company

