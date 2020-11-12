Downtown Franklin to Host “Holiday Magic on Main Street”

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN and its division, the Downtown Franklin Association (DFA), have partnered with Visit Franklin and the City of Franklin to celebrate Holiday Magic on Main during the Christmas season.

Heritage Foundation CEO Bari Beasley said, “There’s no doubt the pandemic has affected everything about how we work, how we interact and even how we celebrate. Our Holiday Magic on Main promotion offers residents and visitors the chance to celebrate the winter holidays by spending time with their loved ones in our beautiful downtown district, making memories at our unique restaurants and shopping for distinctive gifts at our locally owned shops.”

Holiday Magic on Main will kick off Nov. 27 with the lighting of the iconic NOEL sign atop the White Building at Main St. and Fifth Ave. and a ceremony at 4 p.m. that will conclude with Franklin Mayor Ken Moore reading a proclamation in honor of the event. On Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28, many participating downtown merchants will offer special discounts, promotions and showcase holiday window displays. The DFA is working with the TMA Group, Franklin’s public transportation service, to offer free shuttles between Downtown Franklin and The Factory, 230 Franklin Rd., every Saturday during this promotion from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shuttles will run on Nov. 28, Dec. 5, Dec. 12 and Dec. 19.

Downtown Franklin Association Main Street Director Jill Burgin noted the free shuttle offers flexibility for people to park at The Factory and shop there and in Downtown Franklin. “With the road work going on along Franklin Rd., we want to do everything possible to make the shopping experience easier,” Burgin said. “The National Retail Federation reports that more people will be Christmas shopping earlier this year, to avoid crowds and to bypass any shipping delays they may experience online. We want to support that and highlight the variety of shopping options available in Downtown Franklin.”

Holiday Magic on Main also will feature pop-up appearances by everyone’s favorite Dickens characters as well as period dancers and live musicians performing Christmas music. For schedule updates, follow our social media accounts, @downtownfranklintn on Instagram, @downtown.franklin on Facebook and our website: www.downtownfranklintn.com/holidaymagic.