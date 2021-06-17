Downtown Franklin Street Renaming Ceremony this Friday

By
Michael Carpenter
-
downtown franklin
photo from Visit Franklin TN Facebook Page

Franklin—Mayor Ken Moore will hold a ceremony commemorating the renaming of 3rd Avenue North Extension in downtown Franklin to Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and to name the entrance road to the “Hill property,” designated as the future home of affordable housing, as A.N.C. Williams Way.

Joining the Mayor for the ceremony will be Thelma Battle, a local historian with the African American Heritage Society of Williamson County. The City is also honored to have the great-granddaughter of A.N.C. Williams, Cassandra W. Taylor, speak at the ceremony.

Allen Nelson Crutcher (A.N.C.) Williams, who was born into slavery, opened the first African
American business in downtown Franklin in 1863. Mr. Williams developed several businesses and contributed significantly to the Natchez Street neighborhood where he lived as well as the Franklin community at large. See more about A.N.C. Williams in a video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uWswtZuQxyU.

There are approximately 900 city streets across the country named in honor of Dr. King. Franklin can now join these cities in providing a fitting recognition to honor his work and the fight for civil rights.

WHEN: Friday, June 18, 10am

WHERE: 3rd Ave North at Hillsboro (see map for parking)

WHAT: Ribbon Cutting & Street Naming Ceremony

WHO: Mayor, Dr. Ken Moore, Thelma Battle, Cassandra W. Taylor

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here