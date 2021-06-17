Downtown Franklin Street Renaming Ceremony this Friday

Franklin—Mayor Ken Moore will hold a ceremony commemorating the renaming of 3rd Avenue North Extension in downtown Franklin to Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and to name the entrance road to the “Hill property,” designated as the future home of affordable housing, as A.N.C. Williams Way.

Joining the Mayor for the ceremony will be Thelma Battle, a local historian with the African American Heritage Society of Williamson County. The City is also honored to have the great-granddaughter of A.N.C. Williams, Cassandra W. Taylor, speak at the ceremony.

Allen Nelson Crutcher (A.N.C.) Williams, who was born into slavery, opened the first African

American business in downtown Franklin in 1863. Mr. Williams developed several businesses and contributed significantly to the Natchez Street neighborhood where he lived as well as the Franklin community at large. See more about A.N.C. Williams in a video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uWswtZuQxyU.

There are approximately 900 city streets across the country named in honor of Dr. King. Franklin can now join these cities in providing a fitting recognition to honor his work and the fight for civil rights.

WHEN: Friday, June 18, 10am

WHERE: 3rd Ave North at Hillsboro (see map for parking)

WHAT: Ribbon Cutting & Street Naming Ceremony

WHO: Mayor, Dr. Ken Moore, Thelma Battle, Cassandra W. Taylor