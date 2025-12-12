Downtown Franklin’s Annual Dickens of a Christmas Event Canceled on Sunday Due to Extreme Weather

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County has made the decision to cancel Dickens of a Christmas on Sunday, December 14, due to forecasted extreme cold and related safety and operational concerns. The festival will proceed as planned on Saturday, December 13, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Forecasts for Sunday indicate sustained temperatures in the teens, wind chills near 0°F, and more than 36 consecutive hours below freezing. While the daily “high” may briefly approach 32°F overnight, temperatures during festival hours are expected to remain in the mid-20s, with colder “feels like” temperatures due to sustained winds and gusts.

“These conditions create real safety risks for people who would be outdoors for extended periods,” said Bo Segers, Chairman of the Board. “This decision is not about discomfort or attendance. It is about avoiding preventable injury and recognizing that basic festival systems — including water access, sanitation, heating, and restroom facilities — cannot reliably function under these conditions.”

Saturday’s festival will move forward as planned, with additional cold-weather mitigations in place, including heated warming tents and access to nearby indoor warming spaces. Canceling Sunday early allows vendors, performers, and guests time to adjust plans and focus attendance on Saturday.

Given the impact this decision has on vendors, artisans, sponsors, and downtown merchants, the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County encourages the community to come out on Saturday if they are able and help support the local makers, artists, small businesses, and merchants who make Dickens of a Christmas possible. Attending on Saturday is a meaningful way for the community to show up for the people who have invested time, effort, and resources into this weekend.

Dickens of a Christmas on Saturday will feature live music and dance performances, Victorian characters, arts and crafts vendors, food and beverage vendors, and family-friendly holiday activities throughout Historic Downtown Franklin.

