Downtown Franklin Rotary to Host Chili Cookoff at PumpkinFest

The Downtown Franklin Rotary Club is once again hosting a chili cookoff during PumpkinFest on Saturday, Oct. 29. The chili cookoff will be held between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Landmark Booksellers on Main Street.

“The chili cookoff has been a Pumpkinfest tradition for many years and our club is thrilled to be hosting it for the fifth time,” said April Ngo, co-chair of the event. “Once again, we’ve got a great line up of local restaurants, civic groups and friends who are going to vie to be Franklin’s ‘best’ chili.”

For just $10, attendees will get 12 samples of a variety unique chili recipes. This year’s teams include:

Bunganut Pig

Corner Pub

Downtown Franklin Rotary

Franklin Bridge Golf Club

Franklin Noon Rotary

Franklin Firefighters

McGavock’s, The Harpeth Hotel

Merridee’s

Terrence Ellis

The Real Power Drill Team

Vintage Vines

Your Williamson

In addition to hosting the chili cookoff, the club will be selling beer and wine, hot dogs, brats, chicken fingers, French fries and baked goods until 6 p.m. The event is co-chaired by April and Bao Ngo.

Also, to promote the mission of Rotary, representatives from the five clubs in Williamson County will be staffing a informational booth providing information on how anyone interested can get engaged with Rotary.

Sponsors of the chili cookoff include:

Platinum: Pinnacle Financial Partners

Gold: Alday Public Relations, Lewis Glass, Luna Custom Homes, Storage Systems Unlimited, Williamson Herald

Silver: Chandlerthinks, The Graves Family, Steve Crabtree/Raymond James, Candy & Lawrence Sullivan, Larry Westbrook, The Reynolds Family, Sen. Jack Johnson, Hamilton Young, BrandMettle, Constantine Turner Real Estate

Bronze: Holistic Connection, Craig Brent, Angie & Brad Langford, Allen Rosario, Rep. Sam Whitson, April & Bao Ngo.

Formed in 2017, the Downtown Franklin Rotary Club has been one of the fastest growing Rotary Clubs in the nation. The award-winning club now boasts over 160 members and ranks as one of the largest in Tennessee.

The club meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month at the Williamson County Enrichment Center on Columbia Avenue. Besides the chili cookoff, the club’s other major fundraisers are a Kentucky Derby party, Jockeys & Juleps. held at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in May and Rollick ‘N Roll, a new family event held earlier this fall. More information about the club can be found at DowntownFranklinRotary.com or on Facebook at Facebook.com/DowntownFranklinRotary.

