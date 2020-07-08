



The Downtown Franklin Rotary Club (DFRC) continues to be recognized for its community leadership. At the recent District 6760 conference, the club was recognized for:

•Best Community Service

•Best Social Media

•Best Membership Increase

•Best New Project

In addition, DFRC club member Jerome Bannister was selected as District Rotarian of the Year and Lawrence Sullivan was honored for District Service as Membership Chair.

“It’s always rewarding for your work to be recognized by others,” said outgoing club president John Reynolds. “Since our founding in 2017, we’ve been fortunate to continue to attract members who are committed to the Rotary motto of ‘Service Above Self.’ That comes through in everything we do.”

Chartered in May 2017, the DFRC was named District 6760 Large Club of the Year in both 2018 and 2019. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the club met at the Williamson County Enrichment Center on the first and third Mondays of each month at 5:30 p.m. The club continues to meet via Zoom and in small gatherings. The club now has nearly 150 members dedicated to service both locally and internationally. More information can be found at www.downtownfranklinrotary.com or on the club’s Facebook page.



