Downtown Franklin Rotary Inducts New President, Board & Officers

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – The Downtown Franklin Rotary Club (DFRC) inducted new leadership at its bi-weekly meeting on June 20:

Kathy Reynolds – President

CJ Monte – President Elect

Billy Kreager – Past President

Eddie Moon – President Nominee

Steve Bacon and Candida Bannister will continue in their roles as Treasurer and Secretary respectively.

In addition, Christina McClary, Jeff Davis and Bao Ngo were inducted to two-year board terms. Andy Hawkins, Carol Crosby and Tony Hunnicutt have one year remaining on the board. Helen Stewart and Karen Brown completed their terms on the board.

“I’m excited and humbled to serve as president for the Downtown Franklin Rotary Club,” said Reynolds. “As a charter member, I’ve been proud to see how our club has continued to grow and provide more and more service to our community. I look forward to working with my fellow officers and board members to keep that momentum going in the coming year.”

Since its founding in 2017, the DFRC has been one of the fastest growing Rotary Clubs in the nation, increasing membership from 61 to over 160 in just five years. DFRC was recognized as the Most Outstanding Club in District 6760 in 2021. The club had previously been recognized as the District 6760 Large Club of the Year in its first two

years of existence in 2018 and 2019.

The club meets at the Williamson County Enrichment Center on the first and third Mondays of each month at 5:30 p.m. The club now has more than 160 members dedicated to service both locally and internationally. More information can be found at www.downtownfranklinrotary.com or on the club’s Facebook page.