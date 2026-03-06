Downtown Franklin Rotary Club to Host Jockeys & Juleps, a Kentucky Derby Party

After a one-year hiatus, the Downtown Franklin Rotary Club (DFRC) is once again hosting Franklin’s largest Kentucky Derby party, Jockeys & Juleps, on Saturday, May 2 in Liberty Hall at The Factory at Franklin. Tickets are $250 per person ($2,000 for a table of eight) and can be purchased at www.downtownfranklinrotary.com. The Figueroa Family Foundation is the primary Winner’s Circle sponsor.

“We are thrilled to once again bring Jockeys and Juleps back,” said Steve Bacon, president of the DFRC. “After experiencing weather issues at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm for several years, we took a year off to retool the event and find a new location. The Factory – with its history and location across from Harlinsale – is the perfect spot.”

For the first time, the DFRC is engaging with The Gary Sinise Foundation as its charitable partner. “The mission of The Gary Sinise Foundation aligns perfectly with our club and Rotary International,” said Candy Sullivan, chair of the event. “The proceeds from Jockey & Juleps will go to the Downtown Franklin Rotary Foundation to support The Gary Sinise Foundation’s wonderful programs that honor the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes. With limited seating, we expect this event to sell out quickly.”

While the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby will be a focal point on multiple TVs at the venue, it is just part of a great afternoon and evening. As part of the ticket cost, attendees will be treated to distinctive food stations from Franklin’s Catering & Events by Suzette that reflect a culinary journey across America’s regions, along with open bars featuring beer, wine and mixed drinks (including Kentucky Derby favorite mint juleps). Leiper’s Fork Distillery is providing the alcohol.

Local celebrities and long-time media personalities Nikki Burdine and Neal Orne will serve as emcees for the evening. Club member and Williamson County resident David Landrum will serve as the auctioneer for a limited number of live auction items. The night will be capped on the dance floor to the sounds of one of Nashville’s most popular groups, The Downtown Band.

In addition to The Figueroa Family Foundation as the Winner’s Circle sponsor, Tyler Berry and Carlock Cars are the Run for the Roses sponsors. Thoroughbred sponsors include Chris Howell Insurance, Hamilton Young, Lawrence and Candy Sullivan, Atmos Energy, Ascension St. Thomas, Tutt Land Co./Whetstone Habitat, LLC, Apotheco Medicinals Derm Pharmacy and HCA. The Derby Hat sponsors include Michelle Watkins, Fab-Line, First Bank and Grahams Lighting.

