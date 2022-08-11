Downtown Franklin Rotary Announces Rollick & Roll Community Field Day Event

The Downtown Franklin Rotary Club (DFRC) is seeking teams for its new Rollick & Roll Community Field Day to be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Fieldstone Park. Proceeds from the event will go toward the construction of Franklin’s first inclusive playground, Ellie G’s Dream World.

“We wanted to create a fun, team-building event that would allow families, friends, co-workers and others to play and compete together, all for a great cause,” said Kathy Reynolds, DFRC president.

Teams will consist of eight members ages 8 and up plus one alternate. They will compete in a series of events ranging from cornhole and disc golf to Jenga and puzzles. Rollick & Roll starts at 8 a.m. and will wrap up by 1 p.m. with prizes going to first, second and third place teams.

Cost is $500 per team. The DFRC is also offering sponsorship opportunities for local organizations who want to align themselves with a family-friendly event that supports a great cause. More information Rollick & Roll and how to enter a team or become a sponsor can be found at www.downtownfranklinrotary.com.

Current sponsors include Franklin Smiles, Christina McClary Allstate Insurance, Insight Insurance Services, Habitat for Humanity, Storage Systems Unlimited, Constantine Turner Real Estate, Air Conditioning Service, Games to Go, Southern Events, Stronger Than My Father and We Rock the Spectrum.

Ellie G’s Dream World will be housed within the new Southeast Municipal Complex being developed on Carothers Parkway by the city of Franklin Parks department. Friends of Franklin Parks is overseeing the fundraising campaign to supplement the budget allocated by the city for construction of the playground. More information can be found at www.friendsoffranklinparks.org.

Since its founding in 2017, the DFRC has been one of the fastest-growing Rotary Clubs in the nation, increasing membership from 61 to over 160 in just five years. DFRC was recognized as the Most Outstanding Club in District 6760 in 2021. The club had previously been recognized as the District 6760 Large Club of the Year in 2018 and 2019, the DFRC’s first two years in existence.

The club meets at the Williamson County Enrichment Center on the first and third Mondays of each month at 5:30 p.m. The club now has more than 160 members dedicated to service both locally and internationally. More information can be found at www.downtownfranklinrotary.com or on the club’s Facebook page.