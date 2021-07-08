Downtown Franklin Retailers Gear Up for Main Street Festival

As the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN, readies for the upcoming 37th Annual Main Street Festival presented by First Horizon, many of downtown Franklin’s retailers and merchants are also gearing up for the big weekend. The Heritage Foundation Main Street Festival will be hosted by the Downtown Franklin Association, a division of the foundation, on the streets of historic downtown Franklin Saturday and Sunday, July 17-18.

“We know what an important economic boost our festivals can bring to the businesses in downtown Franklin and Williamson County overall and we are so excited to bring these signature street festivals back after a year of hiatus. Supporting economic vitality is a key part of our overall foundation mission and also the backbone of our division the Downtown Franklin Association, so the return of the Main Street Festival is a celebration on so many levels,” said Carla Denham, Heritage Foundation chief strategy and communications officer.

Whether offering food and beverage specials, merchandise discounts or giveaways, retailers know this is a great opportunity to introduce their business to tens of thousands of locals and out-of-towners alike. Many even reserve a booth space on Main Street during the festival so they can bring their business out to the streets and be a part of the action happening outside their front doors.

Kelsey Voss, managing director for longtime downtown Franklin merchant Merridee’s Breadbasket, said they love participating in Main Street Festival every year. “Merridee’s store hours will remain the same during the festival and we are excited to introduce more of the community to our expanded outdoor seating and updated menus,” she said. “Plus, our blue tent will be set up as a marketplace outside filled with a variety of treats like ice cream sandwiches, tea cakes, fruit tea and more.”

Bink’s Outfitters on Main Street is taking the opportunity during the weekend festival to promote one of their top-selling brands, ON running shoes. Emily Britton with Bink’s said their festival tent will be an ON tent with a large selection of shoes available for purchase, along with giveaways and flash sales.

Sarah Tucker with Imago Dei said they are planning to create a fun and colorful space that attracts the eye, bringing in people of all ages. “We are having a balloon installation coming from the second story of our building that will be perfect for photos,” Tucker said. “We are going to fill our booth with an entire collection of Imago Dei’s signature items including hats, tees, sweatshirts, candles, handmade jewelry and baby clothes from everyone’s favorite brand, Rylee and Cru.”

Other downtown retailers gearing up for their special Main Street Festival presence are Philanthropy, Heart & Hands, Twine, Carmichael Capital, Gin-O, Hester & Cook, Heirloom Shop, The Author Tent, Kilwins, Living Franklin, Rock Paper Scissors, Vinnie & Louise, Heylee B., Landmark Booksellers, Jondie, Mimi & Dottie, Generations Church, Finnleys and State Farm.

The festival will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 17 and will run until 7 p.m. Sunday hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information on the festival or events happening throughout the weekend, visit events.williamsonheritage.org.