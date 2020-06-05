



A car caravan will take place Saturday morning (June 6) to raise awareness of racial injustice. The organizer of the caravan also organized a rally on Thursday night in downtown Franklin.

“I am planning actions in Franklin to stop my own silence and to stand, peacefully, in solidarity with people of color, to change the future to prevent needless hate, bias, and violence against those whom have been harmed throughout the history of our country,” states the Facebook event.

The caravan begins at 10am and participants are to meet in the parking lot by Our Thrift Store on Columbia Ave. The caravan will go to W. Main & 1st and back. Participants are encouraged to put signs on your cars stating “End White Silence” or “Black Lives Matter”.

“I urge anyone who feels lost in this time of realization to not stay silent, to come share your belief and drive for change and to hold up the mirror for yourself and your privilege,” states the organizer.



