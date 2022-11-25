Downtown Franklin Merchants Offering Discounts on ‘Small Business Saturday’

The Downtown Franklin Association (DFA) is encouraging shoppers to come to Franklin’s Main Street shopping district on Saturday, November 26th as a part of “Shop Small Saturday”, which was founded by American Express in 2010.

As a way to call attention to small businesses and celebrate the intimate shopping experience of downtown Franklin, the DFA is promoting various discounts and deals throughout its footprint the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

In addition, the DFA has partnered with The Factory at Franklin and the Franklin Transit Authority to provide free transportation with the Hop & Shop Trolley the weekends between Thanksgiving and Christmas. The shuttle is a heated and handicap accessible form of transportation for passengers to take into downtown Franklin from The Factory. Running in 30-minute shifts from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., the festive trolley will be available for guests on November 26th, December 3rd, and December 17th this year.

“We hope everyone will turn out for this incredible holiday season, especially on Small Business Saturday,” said Heidi Hood, Managing Director of the DFA. “Economic vitality is a pillar of the DFA, and we are working to help shoppers understand that they vote with their dollars for the businesses and stores they patronize. We hope that the community will ‘shop small’ on Saturday.”

Special offers and discounts from various DFA member merchants on Small Business Saturday listed include:

JONDIE and Mimi & Dottie – Offering mimosas all day at both stores. Sign up for a chance to win a $250 Gift Card.

– Offering mimosas all day at both stores. Sign up for a chance to win a $250 Gift Card. Pedego Franklin – Free battery upgrade on 3 popular bike models (City Commuter, Boomerang, & Interceptor) and up to $1500 off Ridge Rider, Trail Tracker, & Gorilla

– Free battery upgrade on 3 popular bike models (City Commuter, Boomerang, & Interceptor) and up to $1500 off Ridge Rider, Trail Tracker, & Gorilla Savory Spice – Buy $100 get a $100

– Buy $100 get a $100 Onyx + Alabaster – Receive 20% off your Home Market purchase on Small Business Saturday! *valid in store only on Nov. 26th

– Receive 20% off your Home Market purchase on Saturday! *valid in store only on Nov. 26th Hester & Cook – 12 Days of Christmas – 50% off all table runners – Huge In Store Giveaways

– 12 Days of Christmas – 50% off all table runners – Huge In Store Giveaways POSH Boutique – 25% off all gift cards + small business pop ups with Ash from Nash and specialty gift wrapping from Wrapped & Tagged

– 25% off all gift cards + pop ups with Ash from Nash and specialty gift wrapping from Wrapped & Tagged The Heirloom Shop – Small Business Saturday Pop Up with LINK x LOU / @linkxlou.nash

– Saturday Pop Up with LINK x LOU / @linkxlou.nash heylee b. – $20 off $75 purchase – Saturday AND THEN BLACK FRIDAY 30% off from 9am-12pm and 20% off from 12-6pm

$20 off $75 purchase – Saturday AND THEN BLACK FRIDAY 30% off from 9am-12pm and 20% off from 12-6pm The Registry – Free Waterford Ornament with purchase of $125.00 & Match Promotion

– Free Waterford Ornament with purchase of $125.00 & Match Promotion Rebel Rebel – 10% off entire store excluding art and hats

– 10% off entire store excluding art and hats City Farmhouse – Free local delivery on select antique furniture.

– Free local delivery on select antique furniture. Purple Butterly – All things holiday 20% off—Christmas pjs, apparel, bows, decorations and Christmas toys

– All things holiday 20% off—Christmas pjs, apparel, bows, decorations and Christmas toys Vinnie Louise – Double Loyalty Points

– Double Loyalty Points Bink’s Outfitters – storewide sales plus up to 50% OFF KEEN, OOFOS, FJALLRAVEN, HYDROFLASK and more

– storewide sales plus up to 50% OFF KEEN, OOFOS, FJALLRAVEN, HYDROFLASK and more Twine Graphics Retail – 15% off all t shirts

The Downtown Franklin Association is a division of the nonprofit Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN. For more information on the Downtown Franklin Association, visit www.DowntownFranklinTN.com.