Downtown Franklin Holiday Store Window Display Contest Underway

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN and its division, the Downtown Franklin Association (DFA), have partnered with Visit Franklin and the City of Franklin to announce the “Window Wonderland” holiday store window display contest in conjunction with Holiday Magic on Main, presented by First Citizens National Bank.

“Even though the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County had to cancel our annual Dickens of a Christmas event in downtown Franklin, Tennessee, this year for the first time the public can vote on the winner in one of the most beloved events of the festival, the window display contest,” said Heritage Foundation CEO Bari Beasley. “This year has been tough but we cannot wait to spread Christmas cheer throughout the city.”

Businesses can enter the contest now through Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. There is no entry fee to participate.

Voters can choose which store window is their favorite, based on appearance and Christmas spirit displayed. This is a donate-to-vote window contest, meaning that $1.00 = 1 vote, and the business with the most votes at the end of the contest wins. Online voting begins now through Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.

Winners will be displayed automatically on the contest page following the close of voting on Thursday, Dec. 31. All donations support the non-profit Heritage Foundation, producer of Dickens of a Christmas and parent organization of The Franklin Theatre, Downtown Franklin Association and Franklin Grove Estate & Gardens.

The overall winner of the store window display contest and one randomly selected voter will receive a one-night stay at The Harpeth Hotel and gift cards to Ruby Sunshine, Triple Crown, Finnley’s and Landmark Booksellers.

For questions about the 2020 Heritage Foundation Window Wonderland Contest, please contact [email protected] or 615.591.8500. To enter and view contest rules, please visit www.gogophotocontest.com/holidaymagiconmain.

About the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN

Since 1967, the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County has been dedicated to preserving Williamson County’s architectural, geographic and cultural heritage as well as promoting the ongoing revitalization of downtown Franklin in the context of historic preservation. Notable projects include The Franklin Theatre, Roper’s Knob, parts of the Franklin battlefield and the Old, Old Jail. The Foundation brings county history to about 3,000 school children each year through the Heritage Classroom program as well as walking tours of downtown Franklin. Events and festivals produced by the Heritage Foundation such as Main Street Festival, the Heritage Ball, Pumpkinfest and Dickens of a Christmas bring hundreds of thousands of locals and visitors to downtown Franklin each year. The Heritage Foundation owns and operates The Franklin Theatre, the Downtown Franklin Association, and the organization’s newest division and current restoration project, Franklin Grove Estate & Gardens. For more information about the Heritage Foundation, visit www.williamsonheritage.org.