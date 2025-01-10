Downtown Franklin Association to Host Shop Main Street TV

Downtown Franklin Association (DFA) will host Shop Main Street TV, on Facebook and Instagram Live on Thursday, January 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy the comfort, and warmth, of home while shopping some of Downtown Franklin’s favorite shops.

“Downtown Franklin Association is always looking for fun, and creative ways to support our community,” said Heidi Hood, Managing Director of the Downtown Franklin Association. “We created Shop Main Street TV to engage with local shop owners and followers. With the colder weather, it is a fantastic way to check out what is new along our beloved Main Street stores.”

On Thursday, January 23, between the hours of 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Downtown Franklin Association will be interviewing retailers along Main Street and bringing followers along via Live Stream. Tune into Instagram Live or Facebook Live to see conversations with local shop owners and check out their latest selections.

A full schedule and times for each interview during the Live Stream are listed below:

10 a.m. – Rooted from Yarrow Acres

10:30 a.m. – Denise Carolyn Boutique

10:45 a.m. – CULTHEIR

11:15 a.m. – 503 Bloomhouse

11:30 a.m. – The Statement Society

11:45 a.m. – The Green Room

12 p.m. – Southern Manor

12:15 p.m. – Tin Cottage

12:30 p.m. – Olivia Olive Oil

12:45 p.m. – Denise Carolyn Boutique

1:15 p.m. – Twine Retail

1:30 p.m. – Onyx + Alabaster

1:45 p.m. – Finnleys

2 p.m. – Saint Goose

2:15 p.m. – Vinnie Louise

2:30 p.m. – Molly Green

3 p.m. – Hester and Cook

3:30 p.m. – Fork of the South

Before the event, DFA is asking followers to share what time they will be tuning in and register to enter the giveaway. More information can be found HERE.

