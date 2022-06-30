Downtown Franklin Association Receives 2022 Main Street Accreditation

The Downtown Franklin Association has been designated as an Accredited Main Street America™ program for meeting rigorous performance standards. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of Accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach™.

“We are extremely proud to recognize this year’s 863 nationally Accredited Main Street America programs that have worked tirelessly to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts,” said Patrice Frey, President & CEO of Main Street America. “During another incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of their communities. I am inspired by their steadfast leadership and innovative solutions to drive essential local recovery efforts, support small businesses, and nurture vibrant downtown districts.”

In 2021, Main Street America programs generated $5.76 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 6,601 net new businesses, generated 30,402 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,595 historic buildings, and leveraged 1,427,729 volunteer hours. On average, for every dollar that a Main Street program spent to support their operations, it generated $19.34 of new investment back into Main Street communities.

The Downtown Franklin Association’s performance is annually evaluated by the Tennessee Main Street America coordinating program, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet rigorous national performance standards. Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building meaningful and sustainable revitalization programs and include standards such as, fostering strong public-private partnerships, supporting small and locally owned businesses, and actively preserving historic places, spaces, and cultural assets.

“We are thrilled to once again be named an Accredited Main Street America™ program,” shares Heidi Hood, Managing Director of the Downtown Franklin Association. “This accreditation guides all of our programming and our ability to continue adding value at the highest level as we fulfill our mission to ensure downtown Franklin remains one of America’s favorite historic districts.”

2022 marks the DFA’s 39th consecutive year to receive the Main Street America accreditation. In 1983, Main Street America™ dubbed Downtown Franklin “America’s Favorite Main Street”, a moniker that it celebrates to this day. For more information, visit www.DowntownFranklinTN.com.