Downtown Franklin Association Announces 2023 Winners

The Downtown Franklin Association (DFA), a division of the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, has announced the winning downtown Franklin businesses in its 3rd Annual Downtown Franklin Awards program.

DFA supports economic vitality in downtown Franklin through Main Street America® accreditation and programming. DFA Members were placed on the awards ballot voted on the public in January and winners were announced March 7, 2024.

“Downtown Franklin is one of the most celebrated historic downtowns in the United States, and our small businesses are a primary reason why people seek to visit here and live here,” said Heidi Hood, Managing Director of the Downtown Franklin Association. “We’re proud to recognize these 32 winners for earning the votes of their customers and peers and making Franklin a special place.”

The Downtown Franklin Award winners are:

Merridee’s Breadbasket – Breakfast Destination

Izzy’s Feel Good Food – Lunch Destination

Cork & Cow – Dinner Destination

Triple Crown Bakery – Dessert Destination

Frothy Monkey – Coffee Destination

O’ Be Joyful – Bar

Franklin Antique Mall – Antiques

White’s Mercantile – Gift Shop

Bink’s Outfitters – Men’s Apparel

Jondie – Women’s Apparel

The Purple Butterfly – Children’s Apparel

Walton’s Antique & Estate Jewelry – Jeweler

Kelly Spalding Designs – Home Retailer

Savory Spice Shop – Kitchen Retailer

Onyx + Alabaster – Interior Designer

Franklin Vision Care – Healthcare Services

The Parker House on Main – Salon Service

Southern Aesthetics – Spa Service

Williamson County Public Library – Lifestyle Services

The Harpeth Hotel – Event Service

The Franklin Theatre – Event Venue

FirstBank – Franklin Bank

Full Service Mortgage Group, LLC – Financial Service

Hartzog & Silva, PLLC – Legal Service

TWINE Graphics & Screen Printing – Business Service

Williamson Herald / Southern Exposure – Media

Parks Realty – Real Estate Company

The Factory at Franklin – Attraction

Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN – Nonprofit

Battle Ground Academy – Education Institute

Franklin Walking Tours – Tour Provider

Downtown Franklin Cozy Cottage – Short Term Rental

For more information on the Downtown Franklin Association, visit: https://downtownfranklintn.com/

About The Downtown Franklin Association (DFA)

The Downtown Franklin Association (DFA) is a membership-based division of the non-profit organization, the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN. DFA is dedicated to the historic preservation, revitalization and community vibrancy of historic downtown Franklin.

DFA serves its members by promoting the downtown historic district, protecting downtown’s historic character and charm and strengthening downtown Franklin’s economic viability by encouraging growth and diversity among businesses.