Downtown Franklin Association Announces 2023 Winners

The Downtown Franklin Association (DFA), a division of the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, has announced the winning downtown Franklin businesses in its 3rd Annual Downtown Franklin Awards program.
DFA supports economic vitality in downtown Franklin through Main Street America® accreditation and programming. DFA Members were placed on the awards ballot voted on the public in January and winners were announced March 7, 2024.
“Downtown Franklin is one of the most celebrated historic downtowns in the United States, and our small businesses are a primary reason why people seek to visit here and live here,” said Heidi Hood, Managing Director of the Downtown Franklin Association. “We’re proud to recognize these 32 winners for earning the votes of their customers and peers and making Franklin a special place.”
The Downtown Franklin Award winners are:
- Merridee’s Breadbasket – Breakfast Destination
- Izzy’s Feel Good Food – Lunch Destination
- Cork & Cow – Dinner Destination
- Triple Crown Bakery – Dessert Destination
- Frothy Monkey – Coffee Destination
- O’ Be Joyful – Bar
- Franklin Antique Mall – Antiques
- White’s Mercantile – Gift Shop
- Bink’s Outfitters – Men’s Apparel
- Jondie – Women’s Apparel
- The Purple Butterfly – Children’s Apparel
- Walton’s Antique & Estate Jewelry – Jeweler
- Kelly Spalding Designs – Home Retailer
- Savory Spice Shop – Kitchen Retailer
- Onyx + Alabaster – Interior Designer
- Franklin Vision Care – Healthcare Services
- The Parker House on Main – Salon Service
- Southern Aesthetics – Spa Service
- Williamson County Public Library – Lifestyle Services
- The Harpeth Hotel – Event Service
- The Franklin Theatre – Event Venue
- FirstBank – Franklin Bank
- Full Service Mortgage Group, LLC – Financial Service
- Hartzog & Silva, PLLC – Legal Service
- TWINE Graphics & Screen Printing – Business Service
- Williamson Herald / Southern Exposure – Media
- Parks Realty – Real Estate Company
- The Factory at Franklin – Attraction
- Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN – Nonprofit
- Battle Ground Academy – Education Institute
- Franklin Walking Tours – Tour Provider
- Downtown Franklin Cozy Cottage – Short Term Rental
For more information on the Downtown Franklin Association, visit: https://downtownfranklintn.com/
About The Downtown Franklin Association (DFA)
The Downtown Franklin Association (DFA) is a membership-based division of the non-profit organization, the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN. DFA is dedicated to the historic preservation, revitalization and community vibrancy of historic downtown Franklin.
DFA serves its members by promoting the downtown historic district, protecting downtown’s historic character and charm and strengthening downtown Franklin’s economic viability by encouraging growth and diversity among businesses.