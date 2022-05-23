Page High School Dismissing Early Monday Due to Downed Power Poles

Page High will dismiss students today at noon due to a power outage in the older parts of the school. The outage includes the cafeteria so we cannot provide lunch today. The school will dismiss at noon after two exam periods. Power has been restored to all other schools affected.

Middle Tennessee Electric is currently working on restoring power at Page High School today Monday, May 23, 2022.

According to Middle TN Electric, construction equipment snagged a power line and pulled down 2 power poles.

Crews are on site but restoration will be delayed several hours until the poles can be re-set.

Page High will dismiss students today at noon due to a power outage in the older parts of the school. The outage includes the cafeteria so we cannot provide lunch today. School will dismiss at noon after two exam periods. Power has been restored to all other schools affected. — WCS (@WCSedu) May 23, 2022