Double the Deals! Celebrate Pi Day & St. Patrick’s Day at O’Charley’s

Marchc 13, 2024 – The Luck O’Chuck comes twice in March for guests of O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar ! Guests can start the holiday weekend early with a special “Free Pie” Thursday on March 14 in honor of Mathematical Pi Day — and then keep the celebration going with a delicious and festive St. Patrick’s Day menu sure to make any dine-in guest feel lucky!

Every year, Mathematical Pi Day honors the infinite number often abbreviated as “3.14” on March 14 – and who better to join the celebration than the brand best known for FREE PIE?! For this special holiday, guests can enjoy a free slice of pie on Thursday, March 14, with the purchase of an adult entrée. Dine-in only. This is in addition to the O’Charley’s weekly Free Pie Wednesday offer. How lucky is that?

Beginning the next day on March 15 and running through March 17, O’Charley’s guests can come to their closest OC’s to party like St. Patty with special “Irish-for-the-Holiday” menu items and drink specials, including:

$7 Lucky Fish and Chips — O’Charley’s Original Fish & Chips which includes a generous portion of hand-battered Atlantic cod. Served with fries and tartar sauce.

— O’Charley’s Original Fish & Chips which includes a generous portion of hand-battered Atlantic cod. Served with fries and tartar sauce. Pot O’ Gold Spinach Dip — Dip into our original blend of creamy spinach, parmesan cheese and artichoke hearts with warm tortilla chips and salsa.

— Dip into our original blend of creamy spinach, parmesan cheese and artichoke hearts with warm tortilla chips and salsa. St. Pat’s Potato Skins — Fluffy baked potato halves topped with Cheddar cheese, bacon and green onions. Served with sour cream.

— Fluffy baked potato halves topped with Cheddar cheese, bacon and green onions. Served with sour cream. Dublin Salmon — Our Cedar Plank Salmon, a 9-oz. Atlantic salmon fillet seasoned with lemon pepper, cooked and served on a cedar plank. Served with two sides.

— Our Cedar Plank Salmon, a 9-oz. Atlantic salmon fillet seasoned with lemon pepper, cooked and served on a cedar plank. Served with two sides. $2 14-ounce Draft “Shamrock” Beers — Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, Miller Lite and Music City (where available) served in a pint glass with green food coloring added for the holiday.

— Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, Miller Lite and Music City (where available) served in a pint glass with green food coloring added for the holiday. $5 Lucky MargO’ritas — O’Charley’s delicious fresh-made margaritas offered all week long for $5

Unless indicated, prices vary by location and all specials are for dine-in only.

And, to keep the luck going beyond the holiday, guests can spend a wee $17 for a $25 Gift Card from March 15-17. It’s like finding the pot o’gold at the end of the rainbow!

Every day of the week, O’Charley’s is proud to serve those who served. That’s why the restaurant offers Military & Veteran guests 20% off their order. For more information about these specials and to find your closest location, visit OCharleys.com .