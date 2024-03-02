Dores Collect Historic Road Win

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Vanderbilt women’s basketball team collected a 68-61 victory at Missouri to pick up a program record sixth SEC road win this season.

The Commodores had to withstand a Missouri rally in the third quarter, as the Tiger erased a 10-point Vanderbilt lead in the stanza. Trailing by a point going into the fourth quarter, the Dores opened the final frame on an 11-2 run to take a 58-50 lead with three minutes left to play. Vandy hit six free throws over the final minute of play to secure the seven-point victory.

Junior Iyana Moore led a quartet of double-digit scorers for the Commodores, as she registered 15 points to extend her double-digit scoring streak to three games. Sophomore Justine Pissott collected 12 points in the win, while junior Sacha Washington tallied 11 points. Freshman Khamil Pierre rounded out the group with her 10-point performance.

The win pushes Vandy’s overall record to 21-8 on the year, while the Commodores improve to 8-7 in SEC play.

Source: Vanderbilt

