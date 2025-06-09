DoorDash Driver Arrested on I-40 on Outstanding Warrant, Fentanyl Charges

June 9, 2025 – Mt. Juliet Police made a traffic stop after a Jeep Renegade was traveling on I-40W at 93 mph in a 70 mph zone.

After the vehicle was safely stopped, it became clear this wasn’t just a simple speeding case. The driver—a 34-year-old man from Nashville—had just dropped off a DoorDash delivery and was still in a rush, driving recklessly and endangering others on the road.

As the stop unfolded, officers discovered the driver had an outstanding warrant from Metro Nashville for Violation of Probation, tied to a felony aggravated assault conviction. He was also behind the wheel on a revoked license.

But that wasn’t all. During a search of the vehicle, officers found five chalky blue pills, suspected to be pressed fentanyl, hidden in a cigarette pack.

The driver was arrested and now faces charges for reckless driving, driving on a revoked license, possession of fentanyl, and an outstanding warrant.

Source: MJPD

More Crime News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email