The Doobie Brothers announced a summer tour for 2025. The “Walk This Road Tour” supports their soon-to-be-released album with the same name.

You can see the Doobie Brothers at FirstBank Amphitheater on September 15th. Special guests for the tour will be Jimmy Buffet’s Coral Reefer band, who continued to tour after Buffet died in 2023.

Tickets on sale now.

