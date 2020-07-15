



Maybe you’re looking for desserts for a special occasion, such as a birthday, holiday or even a wedding. Maybe you’re wanting a treat after a really long Tuesday. Or maybe you’re on a very special search, and you have called almost every place around, but no one seems able to help.

Regardless of your reason, you want something absolutely scrumptious. But taste isn’t enough. You’re looking for more…you want exceptional customer service.

Look no further than Papa C Pies.

Pies Baked with Love

The scratch-made pies at Papa C Pies are made from secret family recipes, passed down through generations. And these recipes aren’t passed through paper; no, they’re passed through experiential learning. The pie crust recipes are made by feeling and touching, not weighing or measuring. This kind of legacy baking exemplifies the love and care that goes into the pies, as well as the other savory and dessert offerings from Papa C Pies.

But the Care Doesn’t Stop There…

For owner Chad and the rest of the proud staff at Papa C Pies, excellent customer service is every bit as important as the quality and care that goes into the products. That’s why Papa C Pies strives to make every customer’s experience exceptional and special. For instance, one patron noted:

“Couldn’t have asked for a better experience! I was scrambling to find somewhere that could make a coconut cream pie or key lime pie without a whipped topping for a friend on Hospice and only eating limited things at this time. I called when they opened…and they said they would have a fresh one made in an hour! I couldn’t believe it. Great service and very nice people!”

Whether it’s a special request, helping plan a wedding dessert, an off-menu flavor or a mix-up, Papa C Pies will do their best. Another customer writes:

“These guys are amazing! I needed a special request pie for the next day. I messaged Papa C Pies that night and, even though it wasn’t on the menu, they replied and told me they would try to make the…pie I wanted. When I went to pick it up the next afternoon, the staff were friendly and helpful. They even gave me a sample to make sure the pie was what I wanted. They far exceeded my expectations! If you want the kind of service you can’t seem to get anywhere else these days and a pie that tastes like a sweet southern granny made it, this is the place to go.”

Delivering Excellence

As Middle Tennessee’s only bakery drive-thru with sweet and savory pies, Papa C Pies is proud to offer a daily variety. To ensure you get the flavor you want, just use the online order feature to order in advance. It’ll be ready for you to pick up. Or Papa C’s ships nationwide, as well as via local delivery through certain food delivery services. Delivering excellence at every level is the hallmark of Papa C Pies. Just ask A.B., who wrote:

“These pies are to die for! But more than that, the customer service is incredible. We had a mix up with one of the pies I ordered for my daughter’s first birthday party. They personally hand delivered that pie hot and fresh 4 hours later. The pies may have been the biggest hit of the party.”

Dedication and devotion to service is rare and something you’ll likely only find at a family-owned and operated local shop like Papa C Pies.

Reach out at 615-414-3435 for your sweet and savory pie cravings or stop by 99 Seaboard Ln Ste 100 Brentwood TN 37027.

Papa C Pies is located at:

99 Seaboard Lane, Suite 100, Brentwood (corner of Seaboard Lane and Bakers Bridge Avenue behind Costco)

Store hours:

Monday – Friday 10am to 6:30pm

Sat: 10am to 5pm

www.instagram.com/papacpies

www.facebook.com/papacpiesbakery

www.twitter.com/papacpies

Order Online Here

