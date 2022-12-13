Don’t Miss the River of Calm Holiday Concert

Seven Nashville-area artists featured on The River of Calm: Music to Soothe Your Soul™ – an online music channel heard worldwide on Thursday, December 15 at 7 pm.

Ed Bazel, a contemporary pianist and founder of The River of Calm™ along with Joseph Akins, Pam Asberry, Cathy Oakes, James Michael Stevens, Philip Wesley, and Adam West.

Join Nashville’s The River of Calm: Music to Soothe Your Soul™ for an annual festive evening of holiday music and giving! Seven talented pianists – each with their own unique style – will take the stage to play their holiday favorites. The River of Calm Holiday Show is always a treat.

There are two options to attend, in person at Miller Piano, 650 Frazier Drive, Franklin or you can live stream the event – https://www.facebook.com/theriverofcalm. Click here to Register via Eventbrite.

At the concert, The River of Calm founder Ed Bazel will announce the “Headphones For Holidays” program, a partnership with Alive Inside to bring the magic of their headphones, curated with music from The River of Calm – to chemotherapy centers. Learn more – and how you can help – at The River of Calm.