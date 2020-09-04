Don’s Miss the Maury County Fair This Weekend

If you are missing the fair, Maury County is continuing its fair tradition this year.

The annual event is taking place now until Saturday, September 5. Opening on Friday at 4 pm and on Saturday at 1 pm.

Things will be a little different this year. In a release the Fair noted they are working with Kissel Entertainment, who provides the rides on the midway, to ensure the safety of visitors to the fair.

They will be limiting ride capacity, sanitizing after each ride, and hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the fair. All food workers are required to wear masks and gloves at all times. They are encouraging the use of credit cards and pre-purchase tickets to limit the use of cash.

Admission is $10 for 12 and older, $5 for ages 7 -12, and free for 6 and under. Maury County Fair is located at 1018 Maury County Park Drive in Columbia. For the latest fair news, visit their Facebook page.

Friday, September 4

Gates Open: 4:00 p.m.

Midway Opens: 5:00 p.m

Free Kids Zone: Exotic Animal Show – Animalogy (Bob Tarter) – 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Skillington Barn: Beef Cattle Show at 5:00 p.m.

Big Arena: Tractor Pull – 6:30 p.m.

Concert : 7:15 p.m. – 8:45 pm featuring The Bird & The Bear

9:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. featuring Dustin Martin

Promotion:

Seniors Day: (55+ free admission)

Saturday, September 5th

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

Midway Opens: 1:00 p.m.

Free Kids Zone: Exotic Animal Show Animalogy (Bob Tarter), 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Big Arena: Motocross Practice at 4 :00 p.m. Main Event at 6:00 p.m.

Concert : 7:15 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. featuring Yonder Grove ; 9:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. featuring Ben Miller Band