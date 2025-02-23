Don’t Miss the Amigo Guitar Show at the Williamson County Ag EXPO Park

Amigo Guitar Show Nashville returns to Franklin on March 22-23, 2025 for the sixteenth time.

This year’s show has again been enlarged and improved, and all booths are located in the huge main exhibit area at AgExpo Park. The extravaganza is an international buy-sell-trade event featuring vintage, used, new, old and rare guitars and amplifiers. Meet dealers, musicians, stars, top cash buyers, appraisers, authors, editors, collectors, builders, manufacturers and repair persons. Also, see pedals, effects, banjos, mandolins, violins, ukuleles, parts, books and audio gear.

Talk with the builders who craft custom guitars for Nashville’s biggest stars. On display will be Martin, Gibson, Fender, Gretsch, Epiphone, National, Dobro, Rickenbacker and others. Attendees may bring all the music-related items you can carry to sell or trade at no extra charge. Bring a small cart with up to 8 pieces to move your items around the hall to show to vendors.

Prices are on the rise and the world’s best buyers will be on location to purchase your musical items. Admission is $20 at the door, with children eleven and under admitted free with adult.

Co-sponsored by Vintage Guitar Magazine

FOR MORE INFO OR TO BOOK A BOOTH CLICK HERE or call Larry 918.288.2222, Ruth 817.312.7659, Dave 417.850.4751.

For more local events like the Amigo Guitar Show visit https://williamsonsource.com/local-living/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email