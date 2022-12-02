Don’t Miss ‘The 4040 Presents’ A Monthly Songwriters Round Hosted By Franklin Christian Church

The 4040 Presents is hosting its monthly songwriters event on Monday, December 5.

The 4040 Presents features upcoming artists in the 1st round and then a headliner in the 2nd round. This monthly songwriters round takes place on the first Monday of each month (unless it is a holiday), and the next round is on Monday, December 5th at Franklin Christian Church (4040 Clovercroft Road Franklin, TN 37067).

The 4040 is a writers round hosted by Franklin Christian Church in Franklin, TN, established in 2022. This monthly series is built on original music presented by up-and-coming songwriters, along with established hit songwriters.

The mission of the 4040 is to highlight Contemporary Christian Music in the greater Nashville area while providing opportunities for people to experience community and belonging through the offering of live music.

