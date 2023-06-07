Don’t Miss the 20th Anniversary of the Blackberry Jam in Franklin, TN

The 20th anniversary of the Blackberry Jam is just around the corner! It takes place at Boyd Mill Farm (located at 3395 Blazer Road in Franklin) on June 24, 2023.

Headlining this year’s event is one of Nashville’s finest – award-winning songwriter and recording artist Shawn Camp. Some careers can be described with a couple of words, but Shawn Camp’s isn’t one of them. The Arkansas native has earned wide respect as the top-tier penman behind #1 Billboard hits for George Strait, Josh Turner, and Brooks and Dunn. The accomplished instrumentalist, who has accompanied luminaries including Guy Clark and John Prine, frequently backs seamless lyrics with his fiery fiddle, guitar and mandolin riffs.

The Jam kicks off with the innovative banjo artist Michael Ricks, followed by folk duo Carol and Dale and friends. MSG Acoustic Blues Trio then takes the stage, returning to the Blackberry Jam for this special 20th-anniversary show. Performers of traditional Piedmont blues, this band can raise the roof with some old-fashioned house party tunes, make you laugh with their witty originals and then make you weep with blues ballads!

The Jam will bring a talented, diverse line-up of musicians and our community together, and all for a great cause, Hard Bargain Association. Gates will open at 4:00PM, with music from 4:30PM-8:30PM. This is a rain or shine event.

This year’s event is presented once again by Franklin’s Breakfast, Downtown and Noon Rotary Clubs. With stage sponsor LP Building Solutions and support from 30 other area businesses and organizations.

You may order dinner with a drink for $10 when buying your ticket. Menu Maker Catering is providing these delicious meal choices, all for a deep discount:

Option 1: BBQ Meal: Barbecued Pulled Chicken, Three Cheese Mac & Cheese, Baked Beans (Vegetarian), Roll & Butter, Fudge Brownie, Wrapped Cutlery & Bottled Sweet Tea;

Option 2: Veggie Dinner Box: Seasonal Raw Vegetables, Hummus, Crackers, Fudge Brownie, Wrapped Cutlery & Bottled Sweet Tea

Option 3: Charcuterie Box: Cured Meats, Cheese, Crostini, Mustard, Nuts, Olives, Brownie, Wrapped Cutlery, Sweet Tea

SPECIAL 20th ANNIVERSARY DRINK: Provided for $10! The Hard Bargain (age limit: 21 years): Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, Boyd Mill Farm Blackberry Jam, Ginger Infused Simple Syrup, Fresh Lemon Juice, Perrier, Mint

Note: No drink sales on-site – advance purchase only

There will not be food trucks on site. And as always, you are welcome to bring your own picnic – lawn chairs, blankets, coolers! Chairs are not provided, no tents please.

Buy tickets here.

EVENT DETAILS

Blackberry Jam

June 24, 4pm – 8:30pm

Boyd Mill Farm

3395 Blazer Road, Franklin, TN