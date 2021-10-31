Don’t Miss State of the Schools at the Williamson County Ag Expo Park

Join 250 fellow community leaders to celebrate the successes of our student and school systems on Tuesday, November 2nd from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at the Williamson County Ag Expo Park (4215 Long Lane Franklin, TN 37064).

Williamson County Schools Superintendent Jason Golden and Franklin Special School District Superintendent Dr. David Snowden will provide updates.

Doors open at 11 AM for open networking and the program will begin at noon. Lunch provided by Corky’s Ribs and BBQ.

Speakers:

Jason Golden

Superintendent

Williamson County Schools

Dr. David Snowden

Superintendent

Franklin Special School District

Visit https://members.williamsonchamber.com/events/details/state-of-the-schools-356594 for more information and to register.