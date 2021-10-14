Don’t Miss Matilda The Musical at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) is proud to partner with Off the Square Theatre Company to host Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park, 112 Everbright Avenue in Franklin October 14-23, 2021.

Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical is the captivating masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. With book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda has won 47 international awards and continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages around the world. Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, Matilda is a joyous girl power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.

Performances will take place October 14-23, 2021 with Thursday and Friday shows beginning at 7 p.m.; and Saturday shows featuring a 1 p.m. matinee and 6 p.m. evening performance. * Masks are encouraged. Tickets are only $15; and are currently available for purchase at www.wcpactn.com.