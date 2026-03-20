Don’t Miss Kelly Lang & T.G. Sheppard at the Franklin Theatre

Experience a night of country music royalty at The Franklin Theatrewith legendary hitmaker T.G. Sheppard and the multi-talented Kelly Lang on Sunday, March 22, at 7 pm.

Boasting 21 #1 hits, Sheppard brings his iconic catalog of classics like “I Loved ‘Em Every One” to the stage alongside Lang, an acclaimed singer-songwriter whose anthem “Under A Tennessee Moon” is an official state song.

Together, this powerhouse couple delivers a masterclass in entertainment, blending chart-topping country anthems with heartfelt originals and soulful duets. Join in for an inspiring evening of music and stories from two of the industry’s most beloved and resilient performers.

Find tickets here.

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