Don’t Miss Final Virtual College Fair of Spring

High school students looking for college information have one more virtual college fair opportunity from the Tennessee Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers (TACRAO) before the semester ends.

TACRAO will host its last StriveScan Virtual College Fair on Monday, April 5, and Thursday, April 8. During the fair, students and families will have the opportunity to ask questions directly to institution representatives. More than 100 in-state, out-of-state and international institutions are registered to present during the series of sessions.

The sessions will begin at 5 p.m. each day and end at 7:45 p.m. Students will hear from as many as six colleges during each session, so it is encouraged to sign up for more than one. The Virtual College Fair is free to attend.

A list of presenting institutions, schedules and registration links are available on the StriveScan Virtual College Fair page.

“This is a great opportunity for students to gather information, get questions answered and start arranging college visits for this summer,” said WCS Secondary Counseling Specialist Becky Mitchell. “This fair can help those who are still trying to decide where to attend.”