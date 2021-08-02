Don’t Miss Event: Rory Feek Fall/Winter Home Concerts 2021

Rory Feek is hosting a series of ‘Home Concerts” at Homestead Hall, one weekend a month from September thru November, along with three Christmas shows on Saturdays in December.

Spend an evening at the farm with Rory as he shares songs, stories, and much for an intimate crowd in the concert hall in his big red barn.

The fall/winter 2021 concert dates are: September 3 & 4, October 15 & 16, November 12 & 13 and December 4, 11 & 18

Parking gates open at 5:00 pm

Doors open at 6:00 pm

Show starts at 7:00 pm

Homestead Hall 4544 Highway 431, Columbia, TN 38401

Visit https://store.roryfeek.com/collections/tickets/products/rory-feeks-home-concert-series-winter-2021 for more information and tickets.