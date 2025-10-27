Don’t Miss Ciera MacKenzie Performing Stevie Nicks Tribute ‘Gold Dust Woman’ Live at The Franklin Theatre

Singer-songwriter Ciera MacKenzie will bring an unforgettable evening of music and storytelling to The Franklin Theatre (419 Main Street, Franklin, TN 37064) on Saturday, May 16, 2026, at 6:00 PM. The performance, titled “Gold Dust Woman,” features a heartfelt tribute to Stevie Nicks, delivered through MacKenzie’s unique and captivating vocals, alongside a showcase of her own original songs.

MacKenzie’s journey in music began at a young age when she started writing and performing original material before the age of ten. By twelve, she recorded her first album, Thoughts From a Hay Bale, which included “Volunteer Soldier,” a moving tribute inspired by her parents’ military service. That single caught the attention of multi-platinum duo Big & Rich, leading to performances before thousands of fans. Over the years, she has shared the stage with country icons including Joe Diffie, Trick Pony, Mark Chestnut, and Tracy Lawrence.

She also developed a close working relationship with country legend Toby Keith, performing at his OK Kids Korral, Hollywood Corner, and other events. Keith became an important mentor, supporting her growth as an artist and helping her navigate the music industry.

Known for her storytelling and emotional depth, MacKenzie blends classic influences with her own evolving sound, making “Gold Dust Woman” both a tribute to a musical icon and a showcase of her original artistry.

Tickets: Available now HERE.

“Gold Dust Woman is a tribute to one of my biggest influences, Stevie Nicks, and it’s also a chance to share my own music in an intimate setting,” says MacKenzie. “It’s an evening of storytelling, connection, and celebration of music that has shaped me.”

More information HERE.

For more local events like Ciera MacKenzie, visit https://williamsonsource.com/local-living/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email