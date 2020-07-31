



As COVID-19 continues to remain a threat in our communities, Williamson Medical Center is going above and beyond to provide safe and effective care through enhanced screening procedures and policies. Don’t delay getting the routine, urgent, and emergent care you need at Williamson Medical Center. Failure to seek necessary care can result in harmful long-term effects and complications, especially among patients with chronic diseases.

“I’m concerned as well as others that there are people sitting on medical problems. It would be to their benefit to get evaluated sooner,” says Family Medicine physician Jeffrey Suppinger, M.D., in a recent video released by Williamson Medical Group (see below). “Going to an outpatient practice is safe because of your limited exposure to others and the safety mechanisms we have in place.” Telehealth visits, powered by secure encrypted audio/video communication provide an excellent alternative for patients who are unwilling or unable to visit with providers in person.



Health & Safety Measures on Campus

Williamson Medical Center has instituted a number of enhanced health and safety protocols to protect patients and staff, detailed here. These include:

A screening process for all patients, staff and visitors entering our facilities

A campus-wide mask requirement, with masks available to those who need them

Instructional signage, distance-appropriate rooms and strategically spaced appointment times to reinforce social distancing and minimize patient interaction

A limited visitor policy allowing only necessary caregivers with patients

Added sanitation protocols

Williamson Medical Center Emergency Room and Pediatric Emergency Room

Both the Williamson Medical Center Emergency Room and Pediatric Emergency Room are safe and open. Please view the following message from Andy Russell, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and E.R. Physician.

For more information, please read this statement.

COVID-19 Health Tips

Williamson Medical Center encourages all individuals to practice CDC-recommended guidelines in response to COVID-19:

Wash hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water or use hand sanitizer

Frequently clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces

Wear a mask when going out in public

Maintain six-feet of distance from others

To find a doctor or location near you, please visit http://www.williamsonmedicalcenter.org/.



