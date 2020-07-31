



As COVID-19 continues to remain a threat in our communities, Williamson Medical Center is going above and beyond to provide safe and effective care through enhanced screening

procedures and policies. There’s no need to delay getting the routine, urgent or emergent care you need. Failure to seek necessary care can result in harmful long-term effects and

complications, especially among patients with chronic conditions.

“I’m concerned as well as others that there are people sitting on medical problems. It would be to their benefit to get evaluated sooner,” says Jeffrey Suppinger, M.D., Family Medicine. “Going to an outpatient practice is safe because of your limited exposure to others and the safety mechanisms we have in place.”

Telehealth visits, powered by secure, encrypted audio and video communication provide an

excellent alternative for patients who are unwilling or unable to visit with providers in person. All Williamson Medical Group providers are utilizing telemedicine to limit those with in-person appointments. These virtual visits, which are face-to-face visits via smartphone, tablet or computer, are safe and easy to use.

Health & Safety Measures on Campus

In addition to existing safety measures in place, Williamson Medical Center has also

implemented enhanced protection protocols, detailed here. These include symptom screening upon entry, universal mask requirements, physical distancing, increased sanitation and a limited visitor policy.

Williamson Medical Center Emergency Services

The dedicated emergency departments for adults and pediatrics at Williamson Medical Center both remain open and ready to serve the public with emergency care that always adheres to the highest safety standards. Please view the following message from Andy Russell, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and ER physician at Williamson Medical Center.

“Whether foregoing ER visits due to fear, or in an effort to alleviate stress on hospitals during the pandemic, it is critical to remind the public that our emergency room is open, safe and ready to provide urgent care,” said Russell. “If you are having symptoms associated with heart attack or stroke, are experiencing severe abdominal pain, a prolonged headache, or have obtained a serious injury, do not hesitate to dial 911. Seeking treatment immediately may save your life.”

COVID-19 Health Tips

Williamson Medical Center encourages all individuals to practice CDC-recommended guidelines in response to COVID-19:

CDC recommends that individuals over two years of age wear cloth face coverings in

public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Put distance between yourself and other people (6 feet).

Stay home from work, school and public areas if you are sick.

Cover your mouth and nose with your elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect surfaces you often touch.

To find a doctor or location near you, please visit http://www.williamsonmedicalcenter.org/.



