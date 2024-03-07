Donny Osmond to Bring Vegas Show to Nashville

Donny Osmond will bring his Las Vegas production to Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on July 29, 2024.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 8, via www.donny.com. Osmond has partnered with the City of Hope; $1 from each ticket sale will go directly to the City of Hope to support its fight against cancer, diabetes, and other serious illnesses.

The audience will experience a 90-minute spectacle as he performs his timeless hits, shares stories of his greatest show-stopping memories and introduces brand new music in a new and completely reimagined song and dance celebration. Fans are treated to a full Broadway-style production of his classic Disney hit from Mulan, “I’ll Make A Man Out Of You.” The show also includes an interactive segment where anyone in the audience can request any song he’s ever recorded.